CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MIN

CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MINNESOTA Amendment of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: Engel & Volkers Rochester PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 1907 2nd St. SW Rochester MN 55902 NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Rochester Luxury Real Estate LLC Address: 7900 Xerxes Avenue South, Suite 2020 Bloomington MN 55431 This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 1326464400023 Originally filed on: 08/16/2022 By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 09/07/2022 SIGNED BY: Charles Austinson, Attorney MAILING ADDRESS: Rochester Luxury Real Estate LLC 7900 Xerxes Avenue South, Suite 2020 Bloomington MN 55431 EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: caustinson@sjjlawfirm.com (Sept. 13 & 17, 2022) 100783