CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MIN

CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MINNESOTA Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: Corporate Car and Coach PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 25 91/2 Street SW Rochester MN 55904 NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Kings Transportation Network LLC Address: 202 N Cedar Ave, Suite #1 Owatonna MN 55060 By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 04/27/2023 SIGNED BY: Joey Allen MAILING ADDRESS: :202 N Cedar Ave, Suite #1 Owatonna MN 55060 EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: joey@kinqsworldwidetrans.com (May 30; May 3, 2023) 228830