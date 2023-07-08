CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MIN

CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MINNESOTA Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: Busch Builders PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 310 4TH AVE NE BYRON MN 55920 USA NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Ben Busch Address:310 4TH AVE NE BYRON MN 55920 USA Name: Busch Builders LLC Address: 310 4TH AVE NE BYRON MN 55920 USA By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 07/03/2023 SIGNED BY: Ben Busch MAILING ADDRESS: Name: Ben Busch Address:310 4TH AVE NE BYRON MN 55920 USA Name: Busch Builders LLC Address: 310 4TH AVE NE BYRON MN 55920 USA EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: ben@buschbuilders.com (July 8 & 11, 2023)