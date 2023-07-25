CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MIN

CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MINNESOTA Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: Intrigue Hair Studio, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: STE 105 3003 43RD ST NW ROCHESTER MN 55901 USA NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: 5923 Properties LLC Address: 504 32ND ST NE ROCHESTER MN 55906 USA By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 07/17/2023 SIGNED BY: /s/ Frank J. McAnulty MAILING ADDRESS: 504 32ND ST NE ROCHESTER MN 55906 USA EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: waxlabmn@gmail.com (July 25; Aug 2, 2023) 243572