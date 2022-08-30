CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MIN

CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MINNESOTA AMENDMENT TO ASSUMED NAME Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: Purposeful Life Psychological Services PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 1610 14th ST NW Suite 204 Rochester, MN 55901 NAMEHOLDER(S): Tina Truax LLC 1610 14th ST NW Suite 204 Rochester, MN 55901 This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number 1327318100025 Originally filed on: 8/18/2022 Under the name: Purposeful Living Psychological Services By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 08/19/2022 SIGNED BY: Tina Truax, MA, LP MAILING ADDRESS: 1610 14th ST NW Suite 204 Rochester, MN 55901 EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: tina.truax@purposefullifepsych.com (August 30; Sept. 3, 2022) 96673