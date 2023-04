Change of Meeting Time Marion Township N

Change of Meeting Time Marion Township Notice to Citizens of Marion Township. The regular monthly meetings of the township will begin at 7:oo pm on the second Tuesday of every month unless otherwise announced. Janet Hoffmann Marion Township Clerk (April 22, 2023) 214583

