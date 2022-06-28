City of Byron, Minnesota Statement of Ne

City of Byron, Minnesota Statement of Net Position Proprietary Funds December 31, 2021 Business-type Activities - Enterprise Funds Sewer Water Total Assets Current Assets Cash and temporary investments $3,103,076 $1,764,537 $4,867,613 Receivables Accounts receivable 112,108 109,838 221,946 Prepaid items 9,770 4,502 14,272 Total Current Assets 3,224,954 1,878,877 5,103,831 Noncurrent Assets Capital assets Land 26,000 26,300 52,300 Buildings 2,397,704 183,793 2,581,497 Infrastructure 14,063,004 5,688,076 19,751,080 Machinery and equipment 677,333 335,054 1,012,387 Construction in progress 392,066 697,000 1,089,066 Less accumulated depreciation (9,442,238) (3,284,516) (12,726,754) Total Capital Assets (Net of Accumulated Depreciation) 8,113,869 3,645,707 11,759,576 Total Assets 11,338,823 5,524,584 16,863,407 Deferred Outflows of Resources Deferred pension resources 83,530 65,244 148,774 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable 22,318 11,767 34,085 Due to other governments - 19,225 19,225 Accrued salaries payable 8,057 6,415 14,472 Accrued interest payable 12,426 7,565 19,991 Compensated absences payable - current 10,242 5,071 15,313 Bonds payable - current 267,450 144,750 412,200 Total Current Liabilities 320,493 194,793 515,286 Noncurrent Liabilities Compensated absences payable 6,828 3,381 10,209 Net pension liability 111,186 86,845 198,031 Bonds payable 880,902 1,265,623 2,146,525 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 998,916 1,355,849 2,354,765 Total Liabilities 1,319,409 1,550,642 2,870,051 Deferred Inflows of Resources Deferred pension resources 101,975 79,651 181,626 Net Position Net investment in capital assets 6,965,517 2,235,334 9,200,851 Unrestricted 3,035,452 1,724,201 4,759,653 Net Position $10,000,969 $3,959,535 $13,960,504 City of Byron, Minnesota Statement of Revenues, Expenses and Changes in Net Position Proprietary Funds For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Business-type Activities - Enterprise Funds Sewer Water Total Operating Revenues Charges for services $1,353,139 $777,812 $2,130,951 Operating Expenses Personal services 280,958 220,602 501,560 Supplies 54,799 49,293 104,092 Repairs and maintenance 47,810 120,580 168,390 Professional services 81,774 41,899 123,673 Contracted services 19,867 5,141 25,008 Insurance 22,861 - 22,861 Utilities 60,583 67,824 128,407 Depreciation 497,926 210,283 708,209 Other 150,719 32,045 182,764 Total Operating Expenses 1,217,297 747,667 1,964,964 Operating Income 135,842 30,145 165,987 Nonoperating Revenues (Expenses) Interest on investments 12,715 8,353 21,068 Special assessments - 677 677 Other income 2,489 10,303 12,792 Interest and other expenses (6,881) (15,187) (22,068) Total Nonoperating Revenues (Expenses) 8,323 4,146 12,469 Income Before Contributions and Transfers 144,165 34,291 178,456 Capital Contributions 118,132 126,727 244,859 Change in Net Position 262,297 161,018 423,315 Net Position, January 1 9,738,672 3,798,517 13,537,189 Net Position, December 31 $10,000,969 $3,959,535 $13,960,504 City of Byron, Minnesota Statement of Cash Flows Proprietary Funds For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Business-type Activities - Enterprise Funds Sewer Water Totals Cash Flows from Operating Activities Receipts from customers and users $1,364,047 $741,300 $2,105,347 Payments to suppliers (430,797) (294,520) (725,317) Payments to employees (291,564) (220,011) (511,575) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 641,686 226,769 868,455 Cash Flows from Capital and Related Financing Activities Permits and connection fees 118,132 126,727 244,859 Acquisition of capital assets (428,201) (717,005) (1,145,206) Principal paid on revenue bonds (4,200) (8,400) (12,600) Bond proceeds, net of issuance costs - 697,000 697,000 Interest paid on debt (29,463) (24,684) (54,147) Net Cash Provided (Used) by Capital and Related Financing Activities (343,732) 73,638 (270,094) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Interest received on investments 12,715 8,353 21,068 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 310,669 308,760 619,429 Cash and Cash Equivalents, January 1 2,792,407 1,455,777 4,248,184 Cash and Cash Equivalents, December 31 $3,103,076 $1,764,537 $4,867,613 City of Byron, Minnesota Statement of Cash Flows (Continued) Proprietary Funds For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Business-type Activities - Enterprise Funds Sewer Water Totals Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Operating income $135,842 $30, 145 $165, 987 Adjustments to reconcile operating income to net cash provided by operating activities Other income realted to operations 2, 489 10, 303 12,792 Depreciation 497, 926 210, 283 708,209 (Increase) decrease in assests and deferred outflows of resources Accounts Receivable 4,421 (51521) (47,100) Special assessments receivable 676 1,353 2,029 Prepaid items 3, 322 3,353 6,675 Pension Resources (61,620) (49,350) (110,970) Increase (decrease) in liabilities and defferred inflows of resources Accounts payable 7,756 5,238 12,944 Accrued salaries payable 50 547 597 Due to other governments (140) 17,024 16,884 Compensated absences payable 1,141 1,384 2,525 Net pension liability (45,379) (26,728) (72,107) Pension resources 95,202 74,738 169,940 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $641,686 $226,769 $868,455 Noncash Capital and Related Financing Activities Amortization of bond premium $12,093 $5,334 $17,427 City of Byron, Minnesota Supplemental Information Summary Financial Report Revenues and Expenditures For General Operations Government Funds For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 Percent Total Increase 2021 2022 (Decrease) Revenues Taxes $4,540,186 $4,232,944 7.3 % Licenses and permits 153,049 181,890 (15.9) Intergrovernmental 508,945 1,940,285 (73.8) Charges for services 464,372 385,200 20.6 Special assessments 133,626 413,536 (67.7) Interest on investments 25,631 96,186 (73.4) Miscellaneous 166,873 152,897 9.1 Total Revenues $5,992,682 $7,402,938 (19.1)% Per Capita $949 $1,245 (23.8)% Expenditures Current General government $405,593 $609,582 (33.5)% Public safety 678,93 8707,855 (4.1) Public works 657,933 1,084,199 (39.3) Culture and recreation 390,656 369,517 5.7 Economic development 427,594 117,044 265.3 Capital outlay General government 456,693 117,696 288.0 Public safety 34,472 4,801 618.0 Public works 1,389,570 2,977,300 (53.3) Culture and recreation 98,488 321,741 (69.4) Debt service Principal 987,258 949,242 4.0 Interest and other charges 275,924 346,878 (20.5) Total Expenditures $5,803,119 $7,605,855 (23.7)% Per Capita $919 $1,279 (28.1)% Total Long-term Indebtedness $10,049,500 $9,853,900 2.0% Per Capita 1,592 1,658 (3.9) General Fund Balance - December 31 $2,173,728 $1,626,218 3 3.7% Per Capita 344 274 25.9 The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of Byron to interested citizens. 