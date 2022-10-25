CITY OF EYOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED NOTICE O

CITY OF EYOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING on APPROVAL OF PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT FOR EYOTA HOLDINGS, LLC. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the Eyota, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., at the Eyota City Hall, located at 38 South Front Street SW, in the City of Eyota, Minnesota, relating to the use of property tax abatement to finance a portion of costs associated with the construction of a commercial warehouse facility, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.1812 to 469.1815, inclusive, as amended. The total amount of tax abatements will not exceed $100,000 collected over a period of ten years, commencing with taxes payable 2025. The following parcel of land is proposed to be included in the tax abatement: Lot 3, Block 1, Stone Ridge Plaza 2nd Addition Copies of the Abatement Resolution as proposed to be adopted will be on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk-Treasurer at City Hall. All interested persons may appear at the hearings and present their view orally or in writing. Dated: October 13, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL /s/ Marlis Knowlton City Clerk-Treasurer (Oct. 25, 2022) 114377