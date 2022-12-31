CITY OF EYOTA EYOTA, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE #183 SETTING FEES AND CHARGES FOR 2023 THE CITY COUNCIL OF EYOTA, MINNESOTA ORDAINS: A Fee Schedule has been adopted setting fees and charges for the year 2023, details are listed as Exhibit A of Ordinance #183. A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours in the office of the City Clerk at City Hall, 38 West South Front Street, Eyota, MN and online www.eyota.govoffice.com Passed and adopted by the Eyota City Council December 27, 2022. This ordinance shall take effect January 1, 2023, upon publication. /s/ Tony Nelson Mayor ATTEST: /s/ Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (Dec. 31, 2022) 142450