City of Eyota, Minnesota Annual Disclosu

City of Eyota, Minnesota Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 TIF District Name/Number TIF 1-1 Current net tax capacity 5,840 Original net tax capacity 77 Captured net tax capacity 5,763 Principal and interest payments due in 2023 17,104 Tax increment received in 2022 7,816 Tax increment expended in 2022 1,598 Month and year of first tax increment receipt July, 2019 Date of required decertification December 31, 2027 Increased property taxes to be paid from outside the district if fiscal disparities Option A applies 0 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: Tammy Myers, City Clerk-Treasurer City of Eyota PO Box 328 Eyota, MN 55934 Phone: 507-545-2135 tmyers@cityofeyota.com (June 6, 2023) 230246