CITY OF EYOTA, MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMST

CITY OF EYOTA, MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON INTENTION TO ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN BONDS AND PROPOSAL TO ADOPT A CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN THEREFOR NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City Council of the City of Eyota, Minnesota will meet on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at City Hall, located at 38 South Front Street SW, in Eyota, Minnesota, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing on (a) the intention to issue general obligation capital improvement plan bonds (the “Bonds”) in an amount not to exceed $400,000 and (b) the proposal to adopt a Capital Improvement Plan therefor. The proceeds of the Bonds will be used for the acquisition, construction and betterment of a new City Hall pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 475.521. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above. If a petition requesting a vote on the issuance of the Bonds is signed by voters equal to 5 percent of the votes cast in the City in the last general election and is filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer within 30 days after the public hearing, the Bonds may only be issued upon obtaining the approval of the majority of the voters voting on the question of issuing the Bonds. Individuals unable to attend the public hearing can make written comment by writing to Ms. Marlis Knowlton, City Clerk-Treasurer, City of Eyota, County of Olmsted, 38 S. Front Street SW, PO Box 328, Eyota, Minnesota 55934. Written comments must be received prior to the public hearing. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL /s/ Marlis Knowlton City Clerk-Treasurer (Nov. 19, 2022) 122272