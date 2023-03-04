CITY OF EYOTA, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLI

CITY OF EYOTA, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT VARIANCE A public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission at City Hall, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 7:00PM to consider and receive public comment for two Conditional Use Permits for Dover-Eyota Ind. School District 533. Elementary school 27 Knowledge Road SW parking lot expansion and High School 615 South Avenue SE building expansion. And a variance request to reduce the width of parking spaces. Property: 05930 – City Lands 106-12-14 - PIN 62.14.13.028617 All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments to: Eyota City Hall at 38 South Front Street SW, PO Box 328, Eyota, Minnesota 55934. /s/Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (March 4, 2023) 200274