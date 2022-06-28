CITY OF EYOTA, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLI

CITY OF EYOTA, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE OF REVENUE BONDS (180 DEGREES INC. PROJECT) UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTIONS 469.152 - 469.1655 AND SECTION 471.656 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Eyota, Minnesota (the “City”), will meet on July 14, 2022, at 7:00 P.M., at the Eyota City Hall, 38 South Front ST SW, Eyota, Minnesota, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing on a proposal that the City issue its Revenue Bonds (180 Degrees Inc. Project) or other revenue obligations (the “Bonds”) on behalf of 180 Degrees Inc., a Minnesota nonprofit corporation and an organization described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (together with its affiliates, the “Corporation”), under Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.152 through 469.1655, in order to loan the proceeds thereof to the Corporation for the purpose of (i) financing the construction and equipping of an approximately 13,000 square foot, 20-bed youth shelter located at 4435 Bamber Valley Road SW, in Rochester Township, Minnesota, to replace the Corporation’s current Von Wald Youth Shelter located at the same address (the “Project”); (ii) funding required reserves, if necessary; (iii) financing capitalized interest during the construction of the Project; and (iv) paying the costs of issuing the Bonds. The maximum aggregate principal amount of the proposed Bonds to be issued to finance the Project is $9,000,000. As required by Minnesota Statues, Section 471.656, the issuance of the Bonds will be contingent upon consent and approval by Olmsted County, Minnesota. A draft copy of the proposed Application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for approval of the Project, together with draft copies of all attachments and exhibits thereto, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk/Treasurer, during business hours on normal business days. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above, or may file written comments with the City Clerk/Treasurer (PO Box 328, Eyota, MN 55934) prior to the date of the hearing set forth above. Dated: June 28, 2022. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL Marlis Knowlton, City Clerk / Treasurer (June 28, 2022) 77397