CITY OF EYOTA, MN ORDINANCE #178 CHANGE

Published December 13, 2021 01:42 PM
CITY OF EYOTA, MN ORDINANCE #178 CHANGE IN ZONING CLASSIFICATION OF CERTAIN PROPERTY FROM AG (AGRICULTURE) to R-1 (LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL) The City Council of the City of Eyota, Minnesota does ordain: City Lands 106-14-13 PIN #62.14.13.086377 is rezoned from AG (Agriculture) to R-1 (Low Density Residential): A printed copy of the complete ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the city clerk or by standard or electronic mail. Passed and adopted by the Eyota City Council November 23, 2021. Ordinance shall become effective upon its passage and publication. /s/Tony Nelson Mayor ATTEST: /s/Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (Dec. 4, 2021) 9757

