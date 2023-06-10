CITY OF EYOTA, MN ORDINANCE #181 CHANGE IN ZONING CLASSIFICATION OF CERTAIN PROPERTY FROM R-1 (LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL) to C-1 (COMMERCIAL) The City Council of the City of Eyota, Minnesota does ordain: Lot 9, Block 1, AMETHYST SUBDIVISION is rezoned from R-1 (Low Density Residential) to C-1 (Commercial): A printed copy of the complete ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the city clerk or by standard or electronic mail. Passed and adopted by the Eyota City Council May 18, 2022. Ordinance shall become effective upon its passage and publication. /s/Tony Nelson Mayor ATTEST: /s/Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (June 10, 2023) 231064