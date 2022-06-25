CITY OF EYOTA, MN ORDINANCE #182 AMENDIN

CITY OF EYOTA, MN ORDINANCE #182 AMENDING THE PROVISIONS OF THE EYOTA CITY CODE The City Council of the City of Eyota, Minnesota does ordain: Section 1. The provisions of the Eyota City Code of Ordinances are amended to read: § 153.076 PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENTS: STANDARDS OF DEVELOPMENT. Add an exception to the minimum parcel size requirements, delete the requirement the 50% of required open space be common open space, delete the reference to “common” in the requirements for Dimension, Physical Characteristics, Usable Common Open Space, Remaining Portion, Required Trees and Appropriate Buildings, Structures and Improvements, and renumber sections accordingly. A printed copy of the complete ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the city clerk or by standard or electronic mail. Passed and adopted by the Eyota City Council June 14, 2022. Ordinance shall become effective upon its passage and publication. /s/Tony Nelson Mayor ATTEST: /s/Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (June 25, 2022) 76070