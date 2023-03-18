CITY OF EYOTA, MN ORDINANCE #184 ORDINAN

CITY OF EYOTA, MN ORDINANCE #184 ORDINANCE #185 AMENDING THE PROVISIONS OF THE EYOTA CITY CODE The City Council of the City of Eyota, Minnesota does ordain: Section 1. The provisions of the Eyota City Code of Ordinances are amended to read: ORDINANCE #184 FIRE DEPARTMENT; ESTABLISHING APPOINTMENT OF OFFICERS; § 31.15 VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT CONTINUED; APPOINTMENT OF OFFICERS the Chief Training Officer will be appointed the same as all other officers. ORDINANCE #185 ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES; § 72.04 GENERAL PERMIT REQUIREMENTS, (E) Speed limit for all vehicles will be posted speed limits. Printed copies of the complete ordinances are available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the city clerk or by standard or electronic mail. Passed and adopted by the Eyota City Council March 9, 2023. Ordinance shall become effective upon its passage and publication. /s/Tyrel Clark Mayor ATTEST: /s/Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (March 18, 2023) 204209