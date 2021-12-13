SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Published December 13, 2021 01:42 PM
CITY OF EYOTA N O T I C E PUBLIC HEARING The Eyota Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at Eyota City Hall, 38 South Front Street SW, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 7:00PM. Purpose: consider and receive public comment for a building to be built by Menard, Inc. at: City Lands 106-12-10 PIN 62.10.44.032672 and City Lands 106-12-15 PIN 62.15.11.032714 Conditional Use Permit: Required Conditional Use Permit for transmission and distribution use in M-1 Industrial zoning; pursuant to Zoning §153.040. All interested persons are invited to attend and speak. Submit written comments to: Eyota City Hall at 38 South Front Street SW, PO Box 328, Eyota, Minnesota 55934. /s/Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (Dec. 4, 2021) 8687

