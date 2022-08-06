CITY OF EYOTA N O T I C E PUBLIC HEARING Eyota City Council and Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Eyota City Hall, 38 South Front Street SW, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 7:00 PM Purpose: for considering and receiving public comment on a proposed Variance request by Scott Pulham. Business signage, request for two additional signs for Due North Coffee, 331 Sandstone Lane NW, Stone Ridge Plaza Lot 2 Blk 3, PIN 62.10.42.076430. Pursuant to City Code §153.128 M.2.a. Any person desiring to speak to the variance request will be given an opportunity to do so during the public hearing. Submit written comments to City of Eyota at 38 South Front Street SW, or PO Box 328, Eyota, Minnesota 55934. /s/Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (Aug. 6, 2022) 88522