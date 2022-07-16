CITY OF EYOTA NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR OFFICES OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBERS NOTICE OF FILING The Regular City Election, which shall be in the City of Eyota, Olmsted County, State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the following offices: One Mayor for a term of two (2) years Two Council Members for a term of four (4) years Affidavits of candidacy for the above offices may be filed with the City Clerk/Treasurer at City Hall, 38 South Front Street S.W., Eyota, MN, 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday from Tuesday, August 2 through Tuesday, August 16, 2022. August 16 City Hall will be open until 5:00 P.M. to accept affidavits of candidacy. Any person eligible to vote, who will be at least 21 years old and who will have been a resident of the City of Eyota for 30 days, may file an affidavit of candidacy. Filing Fee: $2.00 /s/Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (July 16, 2022) 81985