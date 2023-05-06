CITY OF EYOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING V

CITY OF EYOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING VARIANCE Eyota Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at City Hall, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 7:00 PM to consider and receive public comment on a variance request by Tyrel and Jenna Clark, to reduce the minimum square footage of a one bedroom apartment from 800 down to no smaller than 600. Property: 123 Center Avenue S, PIN 62.14.24.028199, Original Plat (Eyota) Lot 10, Block 9 All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments to: Eyota City Hall at 38 South Front Street SW, PO Box 328, Eyota, MN 55934. /s/Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (May 6, 2023) 221224