CITY OF EYOTA PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Eyot

CITY OF EYOTA PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Eyota City Council will hold a public hearing at the Eyota City Hall, 38 South Front Street SW, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 7:00 PM. To consider and receive public comment on a subdivision preliminary plat application pursuant to Eyota City Code §152.042. Subdivision preliminary plat submitted by Vicki Alfred, LLC (Vicki Arendt) to be known as Amethyst Subdivision. 05922-Wayne ADD, Lot 1, Block 3 except the N290FT, approximately 3.12 acres PIN #62.14.33.086318. Zoned R-1 for a total of 9 lots. Plans are on file at the City Clerk’s office and available for public review. Any person desiring to speak will be given an opportunity to do so during the public hearings. Submit written comments to City of Eyota at 38 South Front Street SW, or PO Box 328, Eyota, Minnesota 55934. /S/Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (April 9, 2022) 51009