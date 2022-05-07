CITY OF EYOTA PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Eyot

CITY OF EYOTA PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Eyota City Council will hold a public hearing at the Eyota City Hall, 38 South Front Street SW, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 7:00 PM. To consider and receive public comment on a rezoning application pursuant to Eyota City Code §153.155. Vicki Alfred, LLC (Vicki Arendt) requests to rezone certain property within Amethyst Subdivision, which will be platted as Lot 9 Block 1 from zoning designation R-1 (Low Residential) to C-1 (Commercial). Lot 9 of Amethyst Subdivision is approximately the South 206 feet of Lot 1, Block 3, in the Wayne Addition. Plans are on file at the City Clerk’s office and available for public review. Any person desiring to speak will be given an opportunity to do so during the public hearings. Submit written comments to City of Eyota at 38 South Front Street SW, or PO Box 328, Eyota, Minnesota 55934. /S/Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (May 7, 2022)