CITY OF EYOTA PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Eyot

CITY OF EYOTA PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Eyota City Council and Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Eyota City Hall, 38 South Front Street SW, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 7:00 PM. Purpose: consider and receive public comment on a subdivision preliminary plat application. Subdivision preliminary plat submitted by Eyota Holdings LLC to be known as Stone Ridge Plaza Second. Replatting Stone Ridge Plaza Lot 2 Blk 3, PIN 62.10.42.076430. Zoned C-1 for a total of 3 lots. Plans are on file at the City Clerk’s office and available for public review. Any person desiring to speak will be given an opportunity to do so during the public hearings. Submit written comments to City of Eyota at 38 South Front Street SW, or PO Box 328, Eyota, Minnesota 55934. /s/ Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (Aug. 6, 2022) 88562