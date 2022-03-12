CITY OF ROCHESTER 2021 Consolidated Annu

CITY OF ROCHESTER 2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) Community Development Block Grant Program Public Comments Requested A draft copy of the 2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) of the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan for the City of Rochester, Minnesota has been completed and is available for public comment. The draft copy of the 2021 CAPER will be available for public review and comment for a 15-day period beginning, Saturday, March 12, 2022 and ending Saturday, March 26, 2022. Any written or verbal comments received during the comment period will be included in the final submission of the 2021 CAPER to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. To obtain a copy of the draft 2021 CAPER or to submit verbal or written comments, you may contact: Brent Svenby Rochester Community Development Department 4001 W River Parkway NW, Suite 100 Rochester, MN 55901 507-328-2003 Bsvenby@rochestermn.gov or visit https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/community-development/community-development-block-grant. La información antedicha disponible en español – entre en contacto con Brent Svenby en 328-2003 (March 12, 2022)