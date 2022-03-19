CITY OF ROCHESTER – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BI

CITY OF ROCHESTER – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The City of Rochester is requesting bids for the George Stoppel Smokehouse Renovation. Information can be found: www.franzrepro.com and selecting the Franz Plan Room; from there, select the project. Sealed bids will be accepted by Knutson Construction, Attention Brock Erickson until 2:00 PM on March 31st, 2022. These can be mailed, or dropped off at 5985 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Please contact Brock Erickson, Project Manager at Knutson Construction (507) 993-8999 with any questions. (March 19 & 26, 2022) 43130