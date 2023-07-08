City of Rochester Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds On or about July 17, 2023 the City of Rochester will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban development (HUD) for the release of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under Title 1of the Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as Bus Stop Improvements for the purpose of funding improvements to 82 existing bus stops throughout the City of Rochester. Each stop is located within a low-to-moderate income block group. Improvements to 80 of the bus stops will result in the addition or repair of a concrete pad linking the bus stop and sidewalk to the right-of-way, thereby removing barriers for transit users with physical disabilities. The remaining 2 improvements will result in the replacement of existing bus shelters. All bus stops are located within the established right-of-way. The City of Rochester has allocated $161,879.00 for these improvements. The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at 4001 West River Parkway NW, Suite 100, Rochester, MN 55901 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M. PUBLIC COMMENTS Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Community Development Department. All comments received by July 16, 2023 will be considered by the City of Rochester prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The City of Rochester certifies to HUD that Kim Norton in her capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Rochester to use Program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Rochester’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Rochester; (b) the City of Rochester has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be emailed to CPD_COVID-190EE-MIN@hud.gov addressed to Ms. Marcia A. Kolb, Director Office of Community Planning and Development at 212 Third Avenue South, Suite 150, Minneapolis, MN 55401. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period. To obtain additional information, please contact: Brent Svenby, CDBG Administrator City of Rochester Community Development Department 4001 W River Pkwy NW, Suite 100 Rochester, MN 55901 507.328.2003 bsvenby@rochestermn.gov La información antedicha disponible en español – entre en contacto con Brent Svenby en 328-2003 Please publish once in the Saturday, July 8, 2023 edition of the Rochester Post Bulletin. Please publish as a legal ad in the legal section. Send bill and printers affidavit to: City of Rochester - CDBG Attn: Brent Svenby 4001 W River Pkwy NW, Suite 100 Rochester, MN 55901 (July 8, 2023) 239208