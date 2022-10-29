City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF H

City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS As required by Minnesota Statutes Chapter 429, notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, will meet in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN, on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM, to consider the proposed assessment for the following unpaid special charges: Project 70232302: RUBBISH REMOVAL The properties subject to special assessments as the result of unpaid special charges are legally described as follows: City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS 63.04.33.060588 SECT 04 TWP 106 RANGE 013 VALLEY SIDE ESTATES LOT 027 BLOCK 001 LOT 27 BLK 1 63.07.43.079461 SECT 07 TWP 106 RANGE 013 CITY LANDS 106 13 07 COM 637.43FT E OF SWCOR SE1/4 RUN TH NLY 831.21FT TO T H 52 TH SELY AL RD 353.17FT TH S587.65FT TO S LINE SD SE1/4 TH W254.27FT TO BEG TH PT LESS COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST COMER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 7; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER ON A BEARING BASED ON THE OLMSTED COUNTY COORDINATE SYSTEM OF NAD 83 (1996 ADJUSTMENT), OF NORTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 23 SECONDS EAST, 637.43 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT TO BE DESCRIBED; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 37 SECONDS WEST, 228.90 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A 3160.00 FOOT RADIUS NON TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY WITH A CENTRAF ANGLE OF 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 30 SECONDS; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY 174. F9 FEET ALONG SAID CURVE HAVING A CHORD THAT BEARS SOUTH 75 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 19 SECONDS (CHORD LENGTH’ IS 174.17 FEET); THENCE SOUTH 73 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST, 90.22 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST, 157.98 FEET TO SAID SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID ‘SOUTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. 63.18.23.047148 SECT 18 TWP 106 RANGE 013 SOUTH PARK LOT 003 BLOCK 002 LOT 3 BLK 2 73.19.43.062004 SECT 19 TWP 107 RANGE 013 EMERALD HILLS 3RD SUB LOT 002 BLOCK 002 LOT 2 BLK 2 74.08.43.015465 SECT 08 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTH PARK 3RD SUB LOT 007 BLOCK 001 LOT 7 BLK 1 74.22.43.007320 SECT 22 TWP 107 RANGE 014 ELTON HILLS 1ST REPLAT TORRENS LOT 007 BLOCK 001 LOT 7 BLK 1 74.26.33.018614 SECT 26 TWP 107 RANGE 014 PAHAMA COURT LOT 009 LOT 9 The total amount of the proposed assessment for all properties is $6,533.00. A copy of the proposed assessment roll is on file and open for public inspection in the City Clerk’s office. Property owners are entitled to appear and present their objection to the charges at the time of the hearing. Property owners may also present their objections in writing prior to or at the time of the hearing. The Common Council will consider any written or oral objections presented. The Common Council may adopt the proposed assessment at the hearing. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment adopted unless a written objection is signed by the property owner and filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing, or presented to the President of the Common Council at the hearing. Property owners may appeal the assessment to the district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081, by serving written notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, allow municipalities the option of deferring special assessments. In Rochester, assessments may be deferred when homesteaded property is owned by a person 65 years of age or older, by a person retired by virtue of a permanent physical disability, or by a person who is a member of the Minnesota National Guard of other military reserves who is ordered into active military service, as defined in Section 190.05, Subdivision 5b or 5c, as stated in the person’s military orders, for whom it would be a hardship to make payments. Application forms are available from the City Clerk’s office. Please note that the application must be filed within 60 days of the date of Council approval of the assessment or miscellaneous project. Dated this 20th day of October, 2022. Kelly K. Geistler City Clerk of the City of Rochester, Minnesota Phone: (507) 328 2900 Fax: (507) 328 2901 cityhall@rochestermn.gov (Oct. 29, 2022) 116800