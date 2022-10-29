City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF H

City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS As required by Minnesota Statutes Chapter 429, notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, will meet in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN, on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM, to consider the proposed assessment for the following unpaid special charges: Project 70242304: TREE REMOVAL Under $1,000 The properties subject to special assessments as the result of unpaid special charges are legally described as follows: City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS 64.01.21.014968 SECT 01 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MORSE AND SARGEANT’S ADD LOT 013 BLOCK 039 E44FT LOTS 13 AND 16 BLK 39 64.03.12.025818 SECT 03 TWP 106 RANGE 014 CITY LANDS 106 14 03 COM 1084FT E AND 103.96FT S OF NWCOR SE1/4 FOR PL OF BEG TH S51.98FT E140FT N51.98FT W140FT TO BEG 74.29.33.058524 SECT 29 TWP 107 RANGE 014 DIAMOND RIDGE 15TH LOT 004 BLOCK 005 LOT 4 BLK 5 74.34.42.026487 SECT 34 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CITY LANDS 107 14 34 TH PT SE1/4 LYING SLY OF SLY LINE 4TH ST NW WLY OF W LINE 16TH AVE NW AND ELY OF A LINE CONNECTING FOLL PTS POINT ONE BEING 1849.5FT W AND 330FT S OF NECOR SE1/4 POINT TWO BEING 569FT N AND 33FT W OF NWCOR LOT 23 BLK 3 KUTZKYS 2ND ADD SEC 34 LANDS IN CITY 74.36.41.011166 SECT 36 TWP 107 RANGE 014 JANE’S ADD LOT 001 LOT 1 The total amount of the proposed assessment for all properties is $3,627.50. A copy of the proposed assessment roll is on file and open for public inspection in the City Clerk’s office. Property owners are entitled to appear and present their objection to the charges at the time of the hearing. Property owners may also present their objections in writing prior to or at the time of the hearing. The Common Council will consider any written or oral objections presented. The Common Council may adopt the proposed assessment at the hearing. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment adopted unless a written objection is signed by the property owner and filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing, or presented to the President of the Common Council at the hearing. Property owners may appeal the assessment to the district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081, by serving written notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, allow municipalities the option of deferring special assessments. In Rochester, assessments may be deferred when homesteaded property is owned by a person 65 years of age or older, by a person retired by virtue of a permanent physical disability, or by a person who is a member of the Minnesota National Guard of other military reserves who is ordered into active military service, as defined in Section 190.05, Subdivision 5b or 5c, as stated in the person’s military orders, for whom it would be a hardship to make payments. Application forms are available from the City Clerk’s office. Please note that the application must be filed within 60 days of the date of Council approval of the assessment or miscellaneous project. Dated this 20th day of October, 2022. Kelly K. Geistler City Clerk of the City of Rochester, Minnesota Phone: (507) 328 2900 Fax: (507) 328 2901 cityhall@rochestermn.gov (Oct. 29, 2022) 116817