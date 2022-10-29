City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF H

City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS As required by Minnesota Statutes Chapter 429, notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, will meet in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN, on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM, to consider the proposed assessment for the following unpaid special charges: Project 70242305: TREE REMOVAL Over $1,000 under $5,000 The properties subject to special assessments as the result of unpaid special charges are legally described as follows: City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS 63.06.31.007694 SECT 06 TWP 106 RANGE 013 FOXBOROUGH SUB LOT 008 BLOCK 002 LOT 8 BLK 2 63.16.32.061968 SECT 16 TWP 106 RANGE 013 CRYSTAL SPRINGS LOT 006 THE E24FT LOT 1 & THE W75FT LOT 6 63.18.23.047154 SECT 18 TWP 106 RANGE 013 SOUTH PARK LOT 003 BLOCK 003 LOT 3 BLK 3 64.01.22.015108 SECT 01 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MORSE AND SARGEANT’S ADD LOT 014 BLOCK 052 E125FT LOT 14 BLK 52 64.02.41.021799 SECT 02 TWP 106 RANGE 014 SUNNYSIDE ADD LOT 006 BLOCK 002 LOT 6 BLK 2 64.02.41.079313 SECT 02 TWP 106 RANGE 014 OLMSTED MEDICAL CENTER SOUTHEA LOT 001 BLOCK 001 LOT 1 BLK 1 64.12.31.013385 SECT 12 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MEADOW PARK 4TH SUB TORRENS LOT 001 BLOCK 005 LOT 1 BLK 5 64.12.32.013752 SECT 12 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MEADOW PARK 11TH SUB TORRENS LOT 009 BLOCK 002 LOT 9 BLK 2 64.13.12.014108 SECT 13 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MEADOW PARK SOUTH 4TH SUB TORR LOT 016 BLOCK 004 LOT 16 BLK 4 64.28.44.084084 SECT 28 TWP 106 RANGE 014 SCENIC OAKS WEST 1ST LOT 007 BLOCK 003 73.30.21.048173 SECT 30 TWP 107 RANGE 013 NORTHERN HEIGHTS EAST 7TH SUB LOT 004 BLOCK 004 3.67 AC LOT 4 BLK 4 74.15.31.003535 SECT 15 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CIMARRON TWO LOT 001 BLOCK 002 LOT 1 BLK 2 74.22.31.000502 SECT 22 TWP 107 RANGE 014 ALLENDALE SUB LOT 001 E200FT N107.5FT LOT 1 74.24.42.016320 SECT 24 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHERN SLOPES 5TH SUB LOT 003 BLOCK 001 .23 AC LOT 3 BLK 1 74.24.42.016321 SECT 24 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHERN SLOPES 5TH SUB LOT 004 BLOCK 001 .22 AC LOT 4 BLK 1 74.24.43.016318 SECT 24 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHERN SLOPES 5TH SUB LOT 001 BLOCK 001 .29 AC LOT 1 BLK 1 74.24.43.016319 SECT 24 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHERN SLOPES 5TH SUB LOT 002 BLOCK 001 .25 AC LOT 2 BLK 1 74.25.22.021018 SECT 25 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CEDAR ESTATES CONDOS TORRENS APT 1 & UND 6.3533 INT IN COMMON AREAS & FACILITIES IN CEDAR ESTATES CONDOMINIUM OF TH PT OUTLOT A DES AS FOLLOWS COM AT SWCOR BLK 3 SEHL’S 1ST FOR PL OF BEG TH SE258.1FT TO T H 63 W R O W TH NW135.97FT TH NE107.52 FT TH NE405.28FT TH NE70.75FT AL SD ROW TH DUE W160.39FT TO E LINE 4TH AVE NE SEHL’S 2ND TH SLY AL SD R O W 81.37FT TH SE396.97 FT TH SW110FT TO BEG TORRENS 74.25.33.008108 SECT 25 TWP 107 RANGE 014 GARDNER’S 1ST LOT 002 LOT 2 74.25.44.026323 SECT 25 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CITY LANDS 107 14 25 TH PT SE1/4 SE1/4 DES AS FOLL COM AT MOST NELY COR LOT 1 LARSONS 1ST TH NWLY AL LOT LINE 162.7FT FOR PL OF BEG TH CONTINUE 280.9FT & EXT OF SD LINE TO CEN OF CSAH NO 2 TH NELY AL SD CEN LINE 171FT TH SELY 247.7FT TH SW AL RT ANGLES OF PREVIOUS COURSE 94FT MORE OR LESS TO PL OF BEG SEC 25 107 14 74.27.12.006630 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 ELTON HILLS 2ND TORRENS LOT 031 BLOCK 005 LOT 31 BLOCK 5 74.27.22.017222 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHGATE 5TH ADD LOT 006 BLOCK 002 LOT 6 BLK 2 74.27.23.017340 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHGATE 8TH ADD LOT 014 BLOCK 002 LOT 14 BLK 2 74.27.24.076522 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHGATE CONDO CIC #218 COMMON AREAS/ELEMENTS FOR CIC 212 NORTHGATE CONDOS 74.27.33.022431 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 010 BLOCK 005 LOT 10 BLK 5 74.32.13.004496 SECT 32 TWP 107 RANGE 014 COUNTRY CLUB MANOR 6TH SUB TOR LOT 012 BLOCK 026 LOT 12 BLK 26 74.35.21.012240 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MANLEY’S SUB LOT 005 BLOCK 009 LOT 5 BLK 9 74.36.14.013942 SECT 36 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MEREDITHS 2ND SUB LOT 010 BLOCK 002 LOT 10 BLOCK 2 74.36.31.020173 SECT 36 TWP 107 RANGE 014 RIESS 3RD SUB LOT 010 BLOCK 001 LOT 10 BLK 1 74.36.34.026535 SECT 36 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CITY LANDS 107 14 36 STATE PLT W52FT N1/2 SEC 36 107 14 LOT 2 The total amount of the proposed assessment for all properties is $76,405.00. A copy of the proposed assessment roll is on file and open for public inspection in the City Clerk’s office. Property owners are entitled to appear and present their objection to the charges at the time of the hearing. Property owners may also present their objections in writing prior to or at the time of the hearing. The Common Council will consider any written or oral objections presented. The Common Council may adopt the proposed assessment at the hearing. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment adopted unless a written objection is signed by the property owner and filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing, or presented to the President of the Common Council at the hearing. Property owners may appeal the assessment to the district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081, by serving written notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, allow municipalities the option of deferring special assessments. In Rochester, assessments may be deferred when homesteaded property is owned by a person 65 years of age or older, by a person retired by virtue of a permanent physical disability, or by a person who is a member of the Minnesota National Guard of other military reserves who is ordered into active military service, as defined in Section 190.05, Subdivision 5b or 5c, as stated in the person’s military orders, for whom it would be a hardship to make payments. Application forms are available from the City Clerk’s office. Please note that the application must be filed within 60 days of the date of Council approval of the assessment or miscellaneous project. Dated this 20th day of October, 2022. Kelly K. Geistler City Clerk of the City of Rochester, Minnesota Phone: (507) 328 2900 Fax: (507) 328 2901 cityhall@rochestermn.gov (Oct. 29, 2022) 116822