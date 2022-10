City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF H

City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF HEARING ON UNPAID UTILITY CHARGES Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will meet in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM to consider the proposed certified amounts for the following unpaid utility charges: Project 70252301: DELINQUENT UTILITIES Electric, Sewer, Water, and Storm Sewer Delinquent Charges The properties subject to unpaid utility charges that may be subject to certification for collection with taxes are legally described as follows: 63.07.11.060046 SECT 07 TWP 106 RANGE 013 ROSE HARBOR ESTATES LOT 016 BLOCK 003 LOT 16 BLK 3 63.07.31.025656 SECT 07 TWP 106 RANGE 013 CITY LANDS 106 13 07 .42 AC COM AT CEN SEC TH S589.55FT FOR PL OF BEG TH W136FT TH S153.79FT TO CEN OLD ROCH MARION RD TH SELY AL CEN SD RD 162.93FT TH N TO BEG LESS E36FT THEREOF SEC 7 106 13 63.07.31.025657 SECT 07 TWP 106 RANGE 013 CITY LANDS 106 13 07 .34 AC COM AT CEN SEC TH W66FT TH S489.55FT TH W70FT FOR PL OF BEG TH S253.79FT TO CEN LINE OLD ROCH MARION RD TH NWLY AL CEN LINE 83.86FT TH N207.6FT TH E70FT TO BEG SEC 7 106 13 63.07.44.053009 SECT 07 TWP 106 RANGE 013 WHYNAUGHT’S SUB LOT 001 LOTS 1 THROUGH 12 LESS TH PT SHOWN AS PARCELS 8, 9, 10, 11, & 12 ON OLM CTY R O W PLAT NO 103 64.01.23.005573 SECT 01 TWP 106 RANGE 014 EAST ROCHESTER ADD PART TORREN LOT 010 BLOCK 004 LOTS 10 AND 11 BLK 4 64.01.24.014833 SECT 01 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MORSE AND SARGEANT’S ADD LOT 002 BLOCK 029 LOT 2 AND N1/2 VACATED 8TH ST SE ADJOINING BLK 29 64.01.33.012097 SECT 01 TWP 106 RANGE 014 D. P. MADDEN’S ADD LOT 015 BLOCK 002 LOT 15 BLK 2 64.03.22.009953 SECT 03 TWP 106 RANGE 014 HIGHLAND ADD LOT 004 BLOCK 004 LOTS 4 & 5 BLK 4 64.11.13.008725 SECT 11 TWP 106 RANGE 014 GRAHAMS 2ND ADD LOT 023 BLOCK 001 LOT 23 BLK 1 64.11.41.008209 SECT 11 TWP 106 RANGE 014 GOLDEN HILL ADD LOT 001 BLOCK 005 N1/2 LOT 1 BLK 5 64.11.44.075724 SECT 11 TWP 106 RANGE 014 GOLDEN HILL ADD LOT 003 BLOCK 016 TH PT LOT 3 BLK 16 LYING WLY OF W LN TRUNK HWY 63 ALSO TH PT 1ST AVE SW (FKA OAKSIDE AVE) DES AS FOL COM SWCOR LOT 3 TH N AL W LN SD LOT 96.88FT TO POB TH N 03 DEG 51’42”W 13.98FT TH N 86 DEG 08’18”E .71FT TO W LN SD LOT TH S AL SD W LN 14FT TO POB CONTAINING 5 SQUARE FT MORE OR LESS 64.12.31.013545 SECT 12 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MEADOW PARK 7TH SUB TORRENS LOT 009 BLOCK 001 LOT 9 BLK 1 64.13.42.043043 SECT 13 TWP 106 RANGE 014 SOUTHPORT SUB 2 LOT 006 BLOCK 003 LOT 6 BLK 3 74.09.33.064679 SECT 09 TWP 107 RANGE 014 55TH STREET ESTATES 1ST SUB LOT 014 BLOCK 003 2.50 AC LOT 14 BLK 3 74.09.43.050965 SECT 09 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CASCADE RIDGE SUB LOT 001 BLOCK 002 1.35 AC TH PT LOT 1 BLK 2 AND VACATED FRONTAGE RD ADJ DES AS FOL BEG AT MOST NLY COR LOT 1 TH SELY AL NELY LINE LOT 1 123.80FT TH CONT SELY 23.20FT TO PT OF BEG TH SWLY 328.44FT TO SWLY LINE NELY 42FT VACATED FRONTAGE RD TH SELY AL SD SWLY LINE 130FT TH SELY 16.32FT TH NELY 210.92FT TO A PT ON E LINE LOT 1 TH NELY 154.29FT TO MOST ELY COR LOT 1 TH NWLY AL NELY LINE LOT 1 148FT TO PT OF BEG 74.15.23.003675 SECT 15 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CIMARRON FIVE LOT 017 BLOCK 002 LOT 17 BLK 2 74.15.32.003635 SECT 15 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CIMARRON FOUR LOT 001 BLOCK 001 LOT 1 BLK 1 74.16.24.055166 SECT 16 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CARRIAGE HOMES SUB CIC#146 LOT 051 BLOCK 001 LOT 51 BLK 1 74.20.34.061561 SECT 20 TWP 107 RANGE 014 BADGER RIDGE SUB LOT 009 BLOCK 003 LOT 9 BLK 3 74.20.41.056602 SECT 20 TWP 107 RANGE 014 VALLEYHIGH INDUSTRIAL PARK LOT 003 BLOCK 001 1.13 AC LOT 3 BLK 1 74.20.41.056603 SECT 20 TWP 107 RANGE 014 VALLEYHIGH INDUSTRIAL PARK LOT 004 BLOCK 001 1.13 AC LOT 4 BLK 1 74.20.43.061503 SECT 20 TWP 107 RANGE 014 BADGER RIDGE SUB LOT 032 BLOCK 001 LOT 32 BLK 1 74.22.11.019618 SECT 22 TWP 107 RANGE 014 REPL 1 SUNRISE ESTATES 2ND SUB LOT 016 BLOCK 004 LOT 16 BLK 4 74.22.13.002114 SECT 22 TWP 107 RANGE 014 BEL AIR 2ND SUB LOT 004 BLOCK 006 LOT 4 BLK 6 74.22.14.057407 SECT 22 TWP 107 RANGE 014 BEL AIR 8TH SUB OUTLOT A 74.22.21.055821 SECT 22 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SILVER ACRES SUB TH PT VAC 37TH ST NW DES AS FOL BEG AT SE COR LOT 6 BLK 1 MAPLEWOOD SQUARE OF ROCHESTER TH NWLY AL S LN SD LOT 6 473.41FT MORE OR LESS TO SWCOR SD LOT 5 TH SELY 82.66FT TH NELY 232FT MORE OR LESS TH SELY 45.45FT TH NWLY TO THE W LN R O W LN 21ST AVE NW TH NLY AL SD W R O W LN 21ST AVE TO THE PT OF BEG 74.22.22.012703 SECT 22 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MAPLEWOOD SQUARE OF ROCHESTER LOT 004 BLOCK 001 1.45 AC LOT 4 BLK 1 74.22.22.012705 SECT 22 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MAPLEWOOD SQUARE OF ROCHESTER LOT 006 BLOCK 001 .85 AC LOT 6 BLK 1 74.22.22.074658 SECT 22 TWP 107 RANGE 014 ROLLING GREENS 2ND TH PT OF VAC 21ST AVE NW DES AS FOL BEG AT THE NWCOR OF 37TH ST & INTERSECTION WITH 21ST AVE NW TH NLY AL W LN OF 21ST AVE 40FT TH SELY 54FT TH SELY 21.98FT TH SLY AL CEN LN 21ST AVE NW 30FT TH WLY TO THE W LN 21ST AVE TH NLY AL SD W LN 21ST AVE TO THE PT OF BEG 74.22.42.004861 SECT 22 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CRESCENT PARK 10TH LOT 008 BLOCK 001 LOT 8 BLK 1 74.22.44.006714 SECT 22 TWP 107 RANGE 014 ELTON HILLS 3RD TORRENS LOT 027 BLOCK 011 LOT 27 BLK 11 74.24.24.070967 SECT 24 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CHATEAU 2ND REPLAT TORRENS LOT 001 BLOCK 001 LOT 1 BLK 1 74.24.24.070968 SECT 24 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CHATEAU 2ND REPLAT TORRENS LOT 002 BLOCK 001 LOT 2 BLK 1 74.24.24.073021 SECT 24 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CHATEAU SUBDIVISION TORRENS LOT 004 BLOCK 001 TH PT LOT 4 BLK 1 LYING ELY OF TH FOL DES LN COM MOST WLY COR LOT 4 TH NELY 54 DEG 46’43” AZIMUTH AL THE NWLY LN SD LOT 4 196.48FT FOR THE POB OF THE LN TO BE DES TH 144 DEG 46’43” AZIMUTH 53.37FT TH 111 DEG 24’49” AZIMUTH 88.84FT TH 201 DEG 24’49” AZIMUTH 145.53FT TO SLY LN LOT 4 AND THERE TERMINATING 74.24.32.019977 SECT 24 TWP 107 RANGE 014 RESUB MORRIS 1ST & MORRIS 2ND LOT 003 BLOCK 001 LOT 3 BLK 1 74.26.13.023349 SECT 26 TWP 107 RANGE 014 VALHALLA 4TH SUB LOT 007 BLOCK 003 LOT 7 LESS WLY 48FT THEREOF BLK 3 74.26.33.018614 SECT 26 TWP 107 RANGE 014 PAHAMA COURT LOT 009 LOT 9 74.26.44.011776 SECT 26 TWP 107 RANGE 014 LEIFERMAN KOEHNEN SUB TORRENS LOT 001 LOT 1 EX E38.57FT THEREOF BLK 1 74.27.13.006691 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 ELTON HILLS 3RD TORRENS LOT 026 BLOCK 002 LOT 26 BLK 2 74.27.24.016929 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHGATE 1ST REPLAT LOT 001 BLOCK 001 1.93 AC LOT 1 BLK 1 74.32.31.058976 SECT 32 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MANOR WOODS WEST 11TH TORRENS LOT 007 BLOCK 001 LOT 7 BLK 1 74.34.43.011499 SECT 34 TWP 107 RANGE 014 KUTZKY’S ADD (A.W.) LOT 013 BLOCK 003 N40FT LOTS 13 AND 14 BLK 3 74.35.11.015874 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHERN ADD LOT 003 BLOCK 024 LOT 3 BLK 24 74.35.21.012234 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MANLEY’S SUB LOT 011 BLOCK 008 LOT 11 BLK 8 74.35.22.003359 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CASCADE SUB LOT 001 BLOCK 004 LOT 1 BLK 4 74.36.31.020070 SECT 36 TWP 107 RANGE 014 RIESS’ SUB LOT 003 BLOCK 002 LOT 3 BLK 2 74.36.33.011236 SECT 36 TWP 107 RANGE 014 R W JORDAN SUB LOT 003 LOT 3 AND N40FT LOT 4 74.36.41.014708 SECT 36 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MORNINGSIDE SUB LOT 016 BLOCK 001 LOT 16 BLK 1 74.36.42.014744 SECT 36 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MORNINGSIDE SUB LOT 010 BLOCK 004 LOT 10 BLK 4 The total amount of the proposed certification amount for all properties is $79,472.23. A copy of the proposed certification roll is on file and open for public inspection in the City Clerk’s office. Property owners are entitled to appear and present their objection to the charges at the time of the hearing. Property owners may also present their objections in writing prior to or at the time of the hearing. The Common Council will consider any written or oral objections presented. The Common Council may approve the proposed certification at the hearing. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any certification adopted unless a written objection is signed by the property owner and filed with the City Clerk prior to the certification hearing, or presented to the President of the Common Council at the hearing. Property owners may appeal the certification to the district court, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081, by serving written notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the certification and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, allow municipalities the option of deferring special assessments. In Rochester, unpaid utility charges may be deferred when homesteaded property is owned by a person 65 years of age or older, by a person retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability, or by a person who is a member of the Minnesota National Guard or other military reserves who is ordered into active military service, as defined in Section 190.05, Subdivision 5b or 5c, as stated in the person’s military orders, for whom it would be a hardship to make payments. Application forms are available from the City Clerk’s office. Please note that the application must be filed within 60 days of the date of Council approval of the certification of the unpaid utility charge. Dated this 20th day of October, 2022. Kelly K. Geistler City Clerk of the City of Rochester, Minnesota Phone: (507) 328 2900 Fax: (507) 328 2901 cityhall@rochestermn.gov (Oct. 29, 2022) 116830