City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF H

City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS As required by Minnesota Statutes Chapter 429, notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will meet in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM to consider the proposed assessment for the following local improvement project: J7843: RPU Marion Road Distribution Duct Project Along 9 ST SE The properties subject to special assessments as the result of this public improvement project are legally described as follows: SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A N50FT OF S57FT OF W147FT LOT 40 64.01.31.001078 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-040 E60FT W267FT N105FT LOT 40 64.01.31.001080 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A E131.2FT LOT LESS W50FT LOT 58 64.01.31.001115 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-058 W50FT E131.2FT LOT 58 64.01.31.001116 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-058 W131FT LOT 58 64.01.31.001117 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A S43.77FT N76.77FT W132FT LOT 91 64.01.31.001269 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-091 E120.2FT LOT 91 AND N144.4FT W234FT E354.2FT AND N33FT W267FT LOT 91 64.01.31.001274 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 MACKEY’S 1ST SUB LOT-001 LOT 1 64.01.31.012040 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 MACKEY’S 1ST SUB LOT-002 LOT 2 64.01.31.012041 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 MACKEY’S 1ST SUB LOT-003 LOT 3 64.01.31.012042 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION M LOT-001 BLOCK-001 LOT 1 BLK 1 64.01.31.021674 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION M LOT-026 BLOCK-001 LOT 26 BLK 1 64.01.31.021700 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION LOT 90 LOT-001 BLOCK-002 E90 1/2FT LOT 1 BLK 2 64.01.31.021730 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION LOT 90 LOT-001 BLOCK-002 TRACT ‘B’ W39.50FT OF LOT 1 & THE N9FT OF THE W39.50FT OF LOT 2 BLK 2 64.01.31.021731 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION LOT 90 LOT-025 BLOCK-002 LOT 25 BLK 2 64.01.31.021754 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION LOT 90 LOT-026 BLOCK-002 LOT 26 BLK 2 64.01.31.021755 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION LOT 90 LOT-027 BLOCK-002 LOT 27 BLK 2 64.01.31.021756 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 KUZEL SUB LOT-006 LOT 6 LESS E30FT 64.01.31.050623 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 KUZEL SUB LOT-007 LOT 7 LESS W30FT 64.01.31.052289 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 KUZEL SUB LOT-005 E30FT LOTS 5 & 6 TOGETHER WITH W30FT LOTS 7 & 8 64.01.31.052465 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A E60FT W207FT N105FT & E18FT W147FT N55FT LOT 40 64.01.31.082289 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-065 COM AT SWCOR LOT 65 RUN TH N39 1/2FT TH E96FT TH N3.5FT TH E35 1/4FT TH S43FT TH W131 1/4FT TO BEG 64.01.32.001145 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-066 W42FT S117.75FT LOT 66 64.01.32.001147 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-066 S117.75FT E131.25FT W173.25FT LESS ST LOT 66 64.01.32.001157 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-067 LOT 67 64.01.32.001158 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-068 LOT 68 64.01.32.001159 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-069 LOT 69 64.01.32.001160 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-075 COM AT A PT ON S LINE LOT 75 135 FT W OF SE COR SD LOT TH N135FT TH W TO A PT 90FT E OF E LINE 4 AVE SE TH S135FT TO A PT ON S LINE SD LOT 90FT E OF E LINE 4 AVE SE EXTENDED TH E TO BEG LOT 75 64.01.32.001175 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-075 S45FT E135FT LOT 75 64.01.32.001178 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-075 W90FT S135FT LOT 75 64.01.32.001179 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-079 N40FT W88FT E132FT LOT 79 64.01.32.001204 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-079 N91FT E44FT E132FT LOT 79 AND W5FT N1/4 LOT 80 64.01.32.001208 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-080 N1/4 LOT 80 LESS W5FT 64.01.32.001213 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-084 E45FT W90FT N90.33FT LOT 84 64.01.32.001245 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-084 W45FT N90.33FT LOT 84 64.01.32.001246 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-084 W40 3/4FT E80 3/4FT N135.33FT LOT 84 64.01.32.001248 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-084 E40FT N135.33FT LOT 84 64.01.32.001249 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-088 N135.25FT LOT 88 64.01.32.001261 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 AUDITOR’S PLAT A LOT-089 LOT 89 64.01.32.001265 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION LOT 90 LOT-001 BLOCK-001 LOT 1 BLK 1 64.01.32.021701 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION LOT 90 LOT-002 BLOCK-001 LOT 2 BLK 1 64.01.32.021702 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION LOT 90 LOT-003 BLOCK-001 LOT 3 BLK 1 64.01.32.021703 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION LOT 90 LOT-026 BLOCK-001 LOT 26 BLK 1 64.01.32.021727 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION LOT 90 LOT-028 BLOCK-001 LOT 28 BLK 1 64.01.32.021728 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUBDIVISION LOT 90 LOT-027 BLOCK-001 LOT 27 BLK 1 64.01.32.021729 The total amount of the proposed assessment for all properties is $173,213.38. A copy of the proposed assessment roll is on file and open for public inspection in the City Clerk’s office. Property owners are entitled to appear and present their objection to the charges at the time of the hearing. Property owners may also present their objections in writing prior to or at the time of the hearing. The Common Council will consider any written or oral objections presented. The Common Council may approve the proposed assessment at the hearing. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment adopted unless a written objection signed by the property owner and filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing, or presented to the President of the Common Council at the hearing. Property owners may appeal the assessment to the district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081, by serving written notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, allow municipalities the option of deferring special assessments. In Rochester, assessments may be deferred when homesteaded property is owned by a person 65 years of age or older, by a person retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability, or by a person who is a member of the Minnesota National Guard or other military reserves who is ordered into active military service, as defined in Section 190.05, Subdivision 5b or 5c, as stated in the person’s military orders, for whom it would be a hardship to make payments. Application forms are available from the City Clerk’s office. Please note that the application must be filed within 60 days of the date of Council approval of the assessment or miscellaneous project. Dated this 5th day of January, 2022. Kelly K. Geistler City Clerk of the City of Rochester, Minnesota Phone: (507) 328-2900 Fax: (507) 328-2901 cityhall@rochestermn.gov (Jan. 8, 2022) 21416