City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF H

City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF HEARING ON IMPROVEMENT As required by Minnesota Statutes Chapter 429, notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will meet in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM to consider the making of the following local improvement project: J7848: Reconstruction of 16 ½ St NW from 19 Ave NW to 21 Ave NW The area proposed to be assessed as a result of this public improvement project includes those lots or parcels legally described as follows: 74.27.32.022421 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD BLOCK 004 SCHOOLHOUSE SITE BLK 4 74.27.33.022427 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 006 BLOCK 005 LOT 6 BLK 5 74.27.33.022428 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 007 BLOCK 005 LOT 7 BLK 5 74.27.33.022429 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 008 BLOCK 005 LOT 8 BLK 5 74.27.33.022430 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 009 BLOCK 005 LOT 9 BLK 5 74.27.33.022431 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 010 BLOCK 005 LOT 10 BLK 5 74.27.33.022432 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 011 BLOCK 005 LOT 11 BLK 5 74.27.33.022433 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 012 BLOCK 005 LOT 12 BLK 5 74.27.33.022434 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 013 BLOCK 005 LOT 13 BLK 5 74.27.34.022348 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE LOT 002 BLOCK 010 LOT 2 BLK 10 74.27.34.022349 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE LOT 001 BLOCK 011 LOT 1 BLK 11 74.27.34.022422 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 001 BLOCK 005 LOT 1 BLK 5 74.27.34.022423 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 002 BLOCK 005 LOT 2 BLK 5 74.27.34.022424 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 003 BLOCK 005 LOT 3 BLK 5 74.27.34.022425 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 004 BLOCK 005 LOT 4 BLK 5 74.27.34.022426 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 005 BLOCK 005 LOT 5 BLK 5 The estimated cost for the ENTIRE project is $647,343.00. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Property owners desiring to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement project will be heard at this meeting. Dated this 19th day of May, 2023. Kelly K. Geistler City Clerk of the City of Rochester, Minnesota Phone: (507) 328 2900 Fax: (507) 328 2901 cityclerk@rochestermn.gov (May 27; June 3, 2023) 226449