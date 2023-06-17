City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF H

City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS As required by Minnesota Statutes Chapter 429, notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will meet in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM to consider the proposed assessment for the following local improvement project: J7848: Reconstruction of 16 ½ St NW from 19 Ave NW to 21 Ave NW The properties subject to special assessments as the result of this public improvement project are legally described as follows: SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD BLOCK 004 SCHOOLHOUSE SITE BLK 4 74.27.32.022421 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 006 BLOCK 005 LOT 6 BLK 5 74.27.33.022427 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 007 BLOCK 005 LOT 7 BLK 5 74.27.33.022428 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 008 BLOCK 005 LOT 8 BLK 5 74.27.33.022429 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 009 BLOCK 005 LOT 9 BLK 5 74.27.33.022430 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 010 BLOCK 005 LOT 10 BLK 5 74.27.33.022431 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 011 BLOCK 005 LOT 11 BLK 5 74.27.33.022432 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 012 BLOCK 005 LOT 12 BLK 5 74.27.33.022433 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 013 BLOCK 005 LOT 13 BLK 5 74.27.33.022434 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE LOT 002 BLOCK 010 LOT 2 BLK 10 74.27.34.022348 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE LOT 001 BLOCK 011 LOT 1 BLK 11 74.27.34.022349 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 001 BLOCK 005 LOT 1 BLK 5 74.27.34.022422 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 002 BLOCK 005 LOT 2 BLK 5 74.27.34.022423 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 003 BLOCK 005 LOT 3 BLK 5 74.27.34.022424 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 004 BLOCK 005 LOT 4 BLK 5 74.27.34.022425 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE 2ND ADD LOT 005 BLOCK 005 LOT 5 BLK 5 74.27.34.022426 The total amount of the proposed assessment for all properties is $73,272.00. A copy of the proposed assessment roll is on file and open for public inspection in the City Clerk’s office. Property owners are entitled to appear and present their objection to the charges at the time of the hearing. Property owners may also present their objections in writing prior to or at the time of the hearing. The Common Council will consider any written or oral objections presented. The Common Council may approve the proposed assessment at the hearing. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment adopted unless a written objection signed by the property owner and filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing, or presented to the President of the Common Council at the hearing. Property owners may appeal the assessment to the district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081, by serving written notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, allow municipalities the option of deferring special assessments. In Rochester, assessments may be deferred when homesteaded property is owned by a person 65 years of age or older, by a person retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability, or by a person who is a member of the Minnesota National Guard or other military reserves who is ordered into active military service, as defined in Section 190.05, Subdivision 5b or 5c, as stated in the person’s military orders, for whom it would be a hardship to make payments. Application forms are available from the City Clerk’s office. Please note that the application must be filed within 60 days of the date of Council approval of the assessment or miscellaneous project. Dated this 12th day of June, 2023. Kelly K. Geistler City Clerk of the City of Rochester, Minnesota Phone: (507) 328 2900 Fax: (507) 328 2901 cityclerk@rochestermn.gov (June 17, 2023) 234217