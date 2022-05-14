City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF H

City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF HEARING ON UNPAID ADMINISTRATIVE CITATIONS Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will meet in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM to consider the proposed certified amounts for the following unpaid administrative citations: Project 70522301: SNOW ADMIN FINE The properties subject to unpaid administrative citations that may be subject to certification for collection with taxes are legally described as follows: 63.05.33.076590 SECT 05 TWP 106 RANGE 013 ROCHESTER TOWNE CLUB OUTLOT C 9.10 AC 63.05.33.076591 SECT 05 TWP 106 RANGE 013 ROCHESTER TOWNE CLUB OUTLOT D 17.35 AC 63.05.34.077417 SECT 08 TWP 106 RANGE 013 ROCHESTER TOWNE CLUB VILLAGES LOT 015 BLOCK 003 LOT 15 BLK 3 64.01.24.005754 SECT 01 TWP 106 RANGE 014 EAST ROCHESTER ADD PART TORREN LOT 002 BLOCK 020 E 1/2 LOTS 2 AND 3 BLK 20 64.01.24.014876 SECT 01 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MORSE AND SARGEANT’S ADD LOT 011 BLOCK 032 LOT 11 BLK 32 64.01.31.021196 SECT 01 TWP 106 RANGE 014 SHERVEM’S REPLAT LOT 014 W10FT E1/2 S1/2 AND W1/2 S1/2 LOT 14 64.01.34.011223 SECT 01 TWP 106 RANGE 014 JOHNSON, W A SUB LOT 013 BLOCK 001 E60.73FT LOTS 13 AND 14 BLK 1 64.02.21.084148 SECT 02 TWP 106 RANGE 014 FIVE OAKS IN COMMON AREAS AND FACILITIES IN FIVE OAKS CONDOMINIUM ON LOTS 6 7 8 9 &10 BLK 16 HEAD AND MCMAHON ADDITION 64.02.33.001766 SECT 02 TWP 106 RANGE 014 BAIHLY’S 1ST ADD LOT 009 BLOCK 006 LOT 9 BLK 6 64.03.12.048819 SECT 03 TWP 106 RANGE 014 HAMMER AND FANNING’S ADD LOT 006 BLOCK 001 LOT 6 BLK 1 AND 7.5FT WIDE N S VAC ALLEY ADJ SD LOT 64.03.21.009934 SECT 03 TWP 106 RANGE 014 HIGHLAND ADD LOT 003 BLOCK 008 LOT 3 BLK 8 64.03.23.069743 SECT 03 TWP 106 RANGE 014 FOLWELL RIDGE SUB LOT 021 BLOCK 003 LOT 21 BLK 3 64.04.44.072684 SECT 04 TWP 106 RANGE 014 FOX HILL 4TH LOT 005 BLOCK 004 LOT 5 BLK 4 64.11.42.008379 SECT 11 TWP 106 RANGE 014 GOLDEN HILL ADD LOT 012 BLOCK 003 LOT 12 LESS N10FT THEREOF AND N1/2 VACATED 17TH ST SW LYING WLY OF W R O W TH #63 & S OF SD LOT 12 BLK 3 64.12.21.013150 SECT 12 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MEADOW PARK 2ND SUB TORRENS LOT 002 BLOCK 006 LOT 2 BLK 6 64.12.22.010953 SECT 12 TWP 106 RANGE 014 IRELAND’S 1ST ADD LOT 007 BLOCK 001 LOT 7 BLK 1 64.12.22.010956 SECT 12 TWP 106 RANGE 014 IRELAND’S 1ST ADD LOT 010 BLOCK 001 LOT 10 BLK 1 64.13.21.013959 SECT 13 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MEADOW PARK SOUTH 1ST SUB PT T LOT 001 BLOCK 002 LOT 1 BLK 2 64.13.21.014126 SECT 13 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MEADOW PARK SOUTH 5TH SUB TORR LOT 007 BLOCK 002 LOT 7 BLK 2 64.14.21.000614 SECT 14 TWP 106 RANGE 014 APPLE RIDGE LOT 032 BLOCK 001 LOT 32 BLK 1 64.14.21.000628 SECT 14 TWP 106 RANGE 014 APPLE RIDGE LOT 004 BLOCK 002 LOT 4 BLK 2 64.14.21.000683 SECT 14 TWP 106 RANGE 014 APPLE RIDGE II LOT 018 BLOCK 002 LOT 18 BLK 2 64.14.23.012992 SECT 14 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MEADOW HILLS 5TH SUB LOT 001 BLOCK 002 LOT 1 BLK 2 64.14.41.057791 SECT 14 TWP 106 RANGE 014 BROADWAY COMMONS LOT 001 BLOCK 002 8.70 AC LOT 1 BLK 2 73.19.44.060425 SECT 19 TWP 107 RANGE 013 EMERALD HILLS 2ND LOT 018 BLOCK 002 LOT 18 BLK 2 73.30.14.065565 SECT 30 TWP 107 RANGE 013 CENTURY HILLS 6TH SUB LOT 022 BLOCK 003 LOT 22 BLK 3 73.30.44.075258 SECT 30 TWP 107 RANGE 013 CENTURY HILLS 9TH SUB LOT 013 BLOCK 002 LOT 13 BLK 2 74.08.13.071801 SECT 08 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTH PARK 15TH SUB LOT 005 BLOCK 005 LOT 5 BLK 5 74.08.32.059734 SECT 08 TWP 107 RANGE 014 WHITE OAKS 4TH LOT 001 BLOCK 001 LOT 1 BLK 1 74.09.33.083401 SECT 09 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CHATEAU CIRCLE 2ND LOT 003 BLOCK 001 74.09.42.047138 SECT 09 TWP 107 RANGE 014 BANDEL HILLS 5TH LOT 001 BLOCK 003 LOT 1 BLK 3 74.15.33.019301 SECT 15 TWP 107 RANGE 014 PENNINGTON’S 1ST SUB LOT 001 BLOCK 001 7.72 AC LOT 1 BLOCK 1 74.15.34.024114 SECT 15 TWP 107 RANGE 014 WESTERN 1ST SUB LOT 001 BLOCK 002 LOT 1 BLK 2 74.15.42.010760 SECT 15 TWP 107 RANGE 014 INNSBRUCK FOUR LOT 001 BLOCK 001 1.02 AC LOT 1 BLK 1 74.15.42.010766 SECT 15 TWP 107 RANGE 014 INNSBRUCK FOUR OUTLOT A .08 AC 74.15.44.010561 SECT 15 TWP 107 RANGE 014 INNSBRUCK ONE LOT 007 BLOCK 002 LOT 7 BLK 2 74.16.21.050280 SECT 16 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHWEST PLAZA SUBDIVISION LOT 001 BLOCK 001 17.60 AC LOT 1 BLK 1 74.16.34.049533 SECT 16 TWP 107 RANGE 014 LINCOLNSHIRE 5TH SUB LOT 002 BLOCK 002 LOT 2 BLK 2 74.18.24.067536 SECT 18 TWP 107 RANGE 014 KINGSBURY HILLS 3RD LOT 005 BLOCK 002 LOT 5 BLK 2 74.20.34.061490 SECT 20 TWP 107 RANGE 014 BADGER RIDGE SUB LOT 019 BLOCK 001 LOT 19 BLK 1 74.22.12.022129 SECT 22 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNRISE VIEW SUB LOT 003 S60FT N110FT LOT 3 LESS E30FT THEREOF 74.24.13.057355 SECT 24 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CIRCLE DRIVE BUSINESS PARK LOT 004 BLOCK 001 2.60 AC LOT 4 BLK 1 74.24.32.020932 SECT 24 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SEHL’S 1ST SUB TORRENS LOT 001 BLOCK 001 LOT 1 BLK 1 74.24.33.020933 SECT 24 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SEHL’S 1ST SUB TORRENS LOT 001 BLOCK 002 LOT 1 BLK 2 74.24.44.069119 SECT 24 TWP 107 RANGE 014 GLENDALE HILLS 4TH LOT 002 BLOCK 001 LOT 2 BLK 1 74.25.13.016563 SECT 25 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHERN HEIGHTS 4TH LOT 005 BLOCK 003 LOT 5 BLK 3 74.26.41.008964 SECT 26 TWP 107 RANGE 014 GREGG’S ADD LOT 011 BLOCK 001 LOT 11 BLK 1 74.27.22.017078 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHGATE 2ND ADD LOT 005 BLOCK 005 LOT 5 BLK 5 74.27.22.017080 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHGATE 2ND ADD LOT 007 BLOCK 005 LOT 7 BLK 5 74.27.23.017252 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHGATE 5TH ADD LOT 002 BLOCK 006 LOT 2 BLK 6 74.27.31.022229 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE LOT 018 BLOCK 004 LOT 18 BLK 4 74.27.31.022245 SECT 27 TWP 107 RANGE 014 SUNSET TERRACE LOT 006 BLOCK 005 LOT 6 BLK 5 74.28.11.017379 SECT 28 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHRIDGE 1ST SUB LOT 007 BLOCK 003 LOT 7 BLK 3 74.28.11.017380 SECT 28 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHRIDGE 1ST SUB LOT 008 BLOCK 003 LOT 8 BLK 3 74.29.21.072883 SECT 29 TWP 107 RANGE 014 FOX TRAILS LOT 001 BLOCK 006 LOT 1 BLK 6 74.32.23.057438 SECT 32 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MANOR WOODS WEST 10TH TORRENS LOT 004 BLOCK 002 LOT 4 BLK 2 74.32.31.059013 SECT 32 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MANOR WOODS WEST 11TH TORRENS LOT 004 BLOCK 003 LOT 4 BLK 3 74.32.32.012334 SECT 32 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MANOR WOODS WEST 1ST TORRENS LOT 001 BLOCK 002 LOT 1 BLK 2 74.34.43.011640 SECT 34 TWP 107 RANGE 014 KUTZKY’S 2ND ADD LOT 008 BLOCK 003 LOT 8 BLK 3 74.34.44.011464 SECT 34 TWP 107 RANGE 014 KUTZKY’S ADD (A.W.) LOT 023 BLOCK 001 LOT 23 BLK 1 74.34.44.011588 SECT 34 TWP 107 RANGE 014 KUTZKY’S 2ND ADD LOT 005 BLOCK 001 E100FT LOT 5 BLK 1 74.34.44.011592 SECT 34 TWP 107 RANGE 014 KUTZKY’S 2ND ADD LOT 006 BLOCK 001 W22FT LOT 6 AND E23FT LOT 9 AND COM 18FT E NWCOR LOT 9 TH E4FT TH S TO S LINE SD LOT TH W8FT TH N TO BEG BLK 1 74.34.44.011615 SECT 34 TWP 107 RANGE 014 KUTZKY’S 2ND ADD LOT 006 BLOCK 002 LOT 6 BLK 2 74.34.44.019750 SECT 34 TWP 107 RANGE 014 LOUISA REITERS ADD LOT 005 BLOCK 002 W45FT LOTS 5 AND 6 BLK 2 74.35.11.016048 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHERN ADD LOT 011 BLOCK 034 LOT 11 BLK 34 74.35.14.016033 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHERN ADD LOT 012 BLOCK 033 E45FT LOT 12 BLK 33 74.35.14.016105 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 NORTHERN ADD LOT 013 BLOCK 039 LOT 13 BLK 39 74.35.21.012209 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MANLEY’S SUB LOT 013 BLOCK 006 LOT 13 BLK 6 74.35.22.003358 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CASCADE SUB LOT 005 BLOCK 003 LOT 5 BLK 3 74.35.23.003391 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CASCADE SUB LOT 006 BLOCK 008 LOT 6 BLK 8 74.35.23.074189 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 AUDITOR’S PLAT B LOT 077 TH PT LOT 77 LYING S OF LN DES AS FOL BEG SWCOR LOT 74 TH W AL PROLONGATION S LN LOT 74 81.88FT TO W LN LOT 77 THERE TERMINATING 74.35.24.011748 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 LAMPMAN’S REPLAT LOT 006 BLOCK 002 LOT 6 BLK 2 74.35.34.012802 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MCCULLOUGH’S, ADD (WM.) LOT 003 BLOCK 012 W50FT N88FT LOT 3 BLK 12 74.35.34.084804 SECT 35 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MCCULLOUGH’S, ADD (WM.) N53FT LOTS 1 & 2 & E28FT N 53FT LOT 3 BLK 13 74.36.12.023036 SECT 36 TWP 107 RANGE 014 THURBERS 1ST SUB LOT 015 BLOCK 002 LOT 15 BLK 2 74.36.31.020070 SECT 36 TWP 107 RANGE 014 RIESS’ SUB LOT 003 BLOCK 002 LOT 3 BLK 2 74.36.34.026663 SECT 36 TWP 107 RANGE 014 CITY LANDS 107 14 36 STATE PLT W148 1/2FT N56FT S256FT SEC 36 107 14 LOT 16 The total amount of the proposed certification amount for all properties is $7,445.00. A copy of the proposed certification roll is on file and open for public inspection in the City Clerk’s office. Property owners are entitled to appear and present their objection to the charges at the time of the hearing. Property owners may also present their objections in writing prior to or at the time of the hearing. The Common Council will consider any written or oral objections presented. The Common Council may approve the proposed certification at the hearing. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any certification adopted unless a written objection is signed by the property owner and filed with the City Clerk prior to the certification hearing, or presented to the President of the Common Council at the hearing. Property owners may appeal the certification to the district court, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081, by serving written notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the certification and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, allow municipalities the option of deferring special assessments. In Rochester, unpaid administrative citations may be deferred when the homesteaded property is owned by a person 65 years of age or older, by a person retired by virtue of a permanent physical disability, or by a person who is a member of the Minnesota National Guard or other military reserves who is ordered into active military service, as defined in Section 190.05, Subdivision 5b or 5c, as stated in the person’s military orders, for whom it would be a hardship to make payments. Application forms are available from the City Clerk’s office. Please note that the application must be filled out within 60 days of the date of Council approval of the certification of the unpaid administrative citations. Dated this 10th day of May, 2022. Kelly K. Geistler City Clerk of the City of Rochester, Minnesota Phone: (507) 328 2900 Fax: (507) 328 2901 cityhall@rochestermn.gov (May 14, 2022) 62788