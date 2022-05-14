City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF H

City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS As required by Minnesota Statutes Chapter 429, notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, will meet in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN, on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM, to consider the proposed assessment for the following unpaid special charges: Project 70212301: WEED REMOVAL The properties subject to special assessments as the result of unpaid special charges are legally described as follows: 64.01.21.014946 SECT 01 TWP 106 RANGE 014 MORSE AND SARGEANT’S ADD LOT 010 BLOCK 038 W44FT LOTS 10 AND 11 BLK 38 74.32.32.049107 SECT 32 TWP 107 RANGE 014 MANOR WOODS WEST 5TH TORRENS LOT 005 BLOCK 002 LOT 5 BLK 2 The total amount of the proposed assessment for all properties is $210.50. A copy of the proposed assessment roll is on file and open for public inspection in the City Clerk’s office. Property owners are entitled to appear and present their objection to the charges at the time of the hearing. Property owners may also present their objections in writing prior to or at the time of the hearing. The Common Council will consider any written or oral objections presented. The Common Council may adopt the proposed assessment at the hearing. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment adopted unless a written objection is signed by the property owner and filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing, or presented to the President of the Common Council at the hearing. Property owners may appeal the assessment to the district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081, by serving written notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, allow municipalities the option of deferring special assessments. In Rochester, assessments may be deferred when homesteaded property is owned by a person 65 years of age or older, by a person retired by virtue of a permanent physical disability, or by a person who is a member of the Minnesota National Guard of other military reserves who is ordered into active military service, as defined in Section 190.05, Subdivision 5b or 5c, as stated in the person’s military orders, for whom it would be a hardship to make payments. Application forms are available from the City Clerk’s office. Please note that the application must be filed within 60 days of the date of Council approval of the assessment or miscellaneous project. Dated this 10th day of May, 2022. Kelly K. Geistler City Clerk of the City of Rochester, Minnesota Phone: (507) 328 2900 Fax: (507) 328 2901 cityhall@rochestermn.gov (May 14, 2022) 62801