CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 11:00 A.M. on November 1, 2022 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: J89043-2022 Discovery Walk Project 32 Shelter To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.mn.uccs.com. Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. A pre-bid meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams on October 20th at 1:00pm. Please reach out to Michael Johnson via email(mjohnson@knutsonconstruction.com) to receive an invite. Bidders shall decide with Knutson Construction to visit the project site to obtain first-hand knowledge of existing conditions as Contractors shall not receive extra payments for conditions which can be determined by examining the site or in the Contract Documents. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 18 day of October 2021. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (Oct. 4, 2022) 104168