CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk until 11:00 a.m., November 3, 2022 for the furnishing of: One year supply of ANHYDROUS FERRIC CHLORIDE in accordance with specifications on file in the City Clerk’s office. Copies of specifications can be obtained from the Purchasing Officer. All bids shall be made on proposal forms prepared by the City and shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of a cashier’s check, certified check or bid bond payable to the City of Rochester for at least five-percent of the total bid. The Common Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids. No registered or corporate checks or other surety will be accepted other than that noted above. Immediately following expiration of the time for receiving bids, the City Clerk and two designated City Officials will publicly open said bids in the City Hall. The Common Council will consider the bids in the Council/Board Chambers at the Government Center at 7:00 p.m., November 14, 2022. All proposals must be addressed to the City Clerk, City of Rochester, 201 4th Street SE, Room 135, Rochester, MN 55904-3742, and shall have endorsed thereon “Ferric Bids - WRP”. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 18 day of October 2022. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (Oct. 22, 2022) 114153