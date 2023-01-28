CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 11:00 A.M. on February 16, 2023 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: J4725 2023 Sidewalk and Pedestrian Ramp Improvements SE District 4-1 To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.mn.uccs.com. Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 23 day of January 2023. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (Jan. 28, 2023 ) 175912