CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that bids will be accepted by the Office of City Clerk at 201 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN until 11:00 a,m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, for the furnishing of all labor, materials, equipment, etc., necessary for complete construction of the 125 Live Fitup project in accordance with the plans and specifications as prepared by TSP Inc. and on file in the Office of City Clerk. Bidders may view and order bid documents by going to the City of Rochester Online Plan Room at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/public-works/rfps-bid-projects/requests-for-proposals Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 3rd day of February 2023. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (Feb 11, 2023) 192323