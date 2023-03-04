CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 11:00 A.M. on March 23, 2023 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: J2980-2023 Plummer House Water Tower Restoration A pre-bid site inspection will be held starting at the Plummer House site, 1091 Plummer Ln SW Rochester on March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Attendance at the pre-bid site inspection is not mandatory. We will meet at the front door of the House To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.mn.uccs.com. Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 1st day of March, 2023. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (March 4, 2023) 199752