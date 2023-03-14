CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 11:00 A.M. on April 4, 2023 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: J7773 West Zumbro Sanitary Sewer Extension to Serve Sanitary Sewer Area 6G Immediately following expiration of the time for receiving bids, the City Clerk and two designated City officials will publicly open said bids in the City Hall and tabulate them in advance of the Council meeting. The Common Council will consider the bids in the Council/Board Chambers at the Government Center at 7:00 P.M. on April 17, 2023. Said Construction generally consists of Sanitary Sewer Construction. The work includes the following approximate quantities of work: ITEM DESCRIPTION UNITS QUANTITY S100.520 FURNISH & INSTALL 12IN ALTERNATE PIPE SEWER LF 9,370 S100.520 FURNISH & INSTALL 15IN ALTERNATE PIPE SEWER LF 930 S100.520 FURNISH & INSTALL 18IN ALTERNATE PIPE SEWER LF 1,925 S100.545 CONSTRUCT STRUCTURE TYPE 3 Each 26 To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.uccs.com/ Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. ***ONLY REGISTERED PLANHOLDERS WILL BE ALLOWED TO BID ON PROJECTS*** Each bid must be accompanied by a cash deposit, bid bond, cashier’s check or a certified check payable to the City of Rochester, Minnesota, for at least 5% the amount of the bid, which amount shall be forfeited to the City of Rochester, Minnesota, as liquidated damages if the bidder, upon the letting of the contract to them shall fail to enter into the contract so let; the Common Council reserving the right to reject any and all bids. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 14 day of March 2023. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (March 14, 2023) 202153