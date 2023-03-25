CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 11:00 A.M. on April 18, 2023 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: SAP 159-179-001 and 055-602-020 J6013 Viola Road (CSAH 2) and Cassidy Drive Intersection Improvements To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.uccs.com/ Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 2 day of December 2022. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (March 25, 2023) 206923