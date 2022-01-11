SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice

Published January 11, 2022 02:23 AM
Share

CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk until 2:00 P.M. on January 27, 2022, for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: Rochester Public Library Roof Replacement Bidders may view and order bid documents by going to the City of Rochester Online Plan Room at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/public-works/rfps-bid-projects/requests-for-proposals, or by contacting Franz Reprographics-Rochester, 128 17th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN 55901, Phone: 507.287.1090. Website: https://franzrepro.com.. Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 6 day of January 2022. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (Jan. 11, 2021) 21813

Most Recent
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta
January 11, 2022 02:23 AM
State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri
January 11, 2022 02:23 AM
Rochester Public Schools Tuesday, Januar
January 11, 2022 02:23 AM
Rochester Public Schools INDEPENDENT SCH
January 11, 2022 02:23 AM
Certificate of Assumed Name Office of th
January 11, 2022 02:23 AM
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta
January 11, 2022 02:23 AM