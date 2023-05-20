CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be accepted by the Office of City Clerk at 201 4th Street SE #135, Rochester, MN until 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 8, 2023 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: J2878 2023 Soldiers Field Park Improvements – Aquatics Utility and Demolition - Demolition of aquatics area improvements and installation of various utilities supporting the park improvements Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Obtain Bidding Documents, including the online bidding instructions, as well as Drawings and Specifications, via free electronic download by visiting https://app.buildingconnected.com/public/5757529c4425ca0a0029307b Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 16 day of May 2023. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (May 20, 2023) 225436