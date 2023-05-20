CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 11:00 A.M. on June 13, 2023 for the procurement of equipment and services for the following described local improvement, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: J4411 2023 Rochester Liquid and Solids Upgrade – Fine Bubble Aeration Equipment Procurement To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.mn.uccs.com. Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 15 day of May 2023. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (May 20, 2023) 225473