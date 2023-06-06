CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until no earlier than 11:00am on July 6, 2023 for the construction manager / general contractor of design and construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to City of Rochester Statutes, Section 12.00 and 12.03, subd. 1 as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: J3501 Mayo Civic Center Marquee To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.uccs.com. Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 24 day of May, 2023. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (June 6, 2023) 231072