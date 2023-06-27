CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 2:00 P.M. on July 20, 2023 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: Rochester 2023 Parks Improvements (Allendale & Fox Valley) Immediately following expiration of the time for receiving bids, the City Clerk and two designated City officials will publicly open said bids in the City Hall and tabulate them in advance of the Park Board meeting. The Park Board will consider the bids in the Council/Board Chambers at the Government Center at 4:30 P.M. on August 1, 2023. Said Construction generally consists of Removal of existing bituminous, common excavation, placing aggregate base, bituminous paving, court construction and surfacing, tennis court resurfacing, construction of concrete sidewalk and turf restoration. The work includes the following approximate quantities of work: ITEM DESCRIPTION UNITS QUANTITY 2104.504 REMOVE BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT SY 1,441 2106.507 EXCAVATION-COMMON (P) CY 693 2211.507 AGGREGATE BASE (CV) CLASS 5 (P) CY 302 2360.509 TYPE SP 12.5 WEARING COURSE MIX (2,B) TON 171 2360.509 TYPE SP 12.5 NON WEAR COURSE MIX (2,B) TON 171 2531.503 CONCRETE CURB DESIGN SPECIAL LF 633 2540.601 COURT SURFACING EACH 2 2540.602 FURNISH AND INSTALL TENNIS NET EACH 1 2540.602 FURNISH AND INSTALL BASKETBALL HOOP EACH 5 2557.603 INSTALL CHAIN LINK FENCE LF 621 To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.uccs.com/ Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. ***ONLY REGISTERED PLANHOLDERS WILL BE ALLOWED TO BID ON PROJECTS*** Each bid must be accompanied by a cash deposit, bid bond, cashier’s check or a certified check payable to the City of Rochester, Minnesota, for at least 5% the amount of the bid, which amount shall be forfeited to the City of Rochester, Minnesota, as liquidated damages if the bidder, upon the letting of the contract to them shall fail to enter into the contract so let; the Common Council reserving the right to reject any and all bids. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 21 day of June 2023. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (June 27, 2023) 237126