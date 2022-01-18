SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice

Published January 18, 2022 02:23 AM
CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 11:00 A.M. on February 8, 2022 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: J2582-2022 Restoration of Rochester Parking Ramp 6 To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.mn.uccs.com. Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 15 day of November, 2021. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (Jan. 18, 2022) 23787

