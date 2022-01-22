CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 11:00 A.M. on February 11, 2022 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: Project No. J7844 Sanitary Sewer and Water Extension for Hiawatha Court NE Said Construction generally consists of Sanitary Sewer, Watermain, Sewer and Water Service Connections and Street Reconstruction Work. The work includes the following approximate quantities of work: ITEM DESCRIPTION UNITS QUANTITY S100.520/00080 FURNISH & INSTALL 8IN ALTERNATE PIPE SEWER L F 630 S100.545/30000 CONSTRUCT STRUCTURE TYPE 3 (48IN) STR 4 S100.545/35000 CONSTRUCT STRUCTURE TYPE 3A (48IN) STR 2 W200.528/00060 FURNISH & INSTALL 6IN DUCTILE IRON PIPE CLASS 52 L F 30 W200.528/00080 FURNISH & INSTALL 8IN DUCTILE IRON PIPE CLASS 52 L F 710 C150.503/10004 4 IN SANITARY SEWER SERVICE CONNECTION EA 5 C150.504.00010 1” WATER SERVIC E CONNECTION EA 5 2211.507/00170 AGGREGATE BASE (CV) CLASS 5 (P) C Y 450 2360.509/23200 TYPE SP 12.5 WEARING COURSE MIX (3,B) TON 225 2360.509/23205 TYPE SP 12.5 NON WEAR COURSE MIX (3,B) TON 225 To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.mn.uccs.com. Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 15th day of January 2022. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (Jan. 22, 2022) 24446